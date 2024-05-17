Russian Army Shells Village In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday morning, May 17, the Russian military shelled Tiahynka in the Kherson region, wounding a 56-year-old man.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
"A local resident was injured in the Russian shelling of Tiahynka," the report says.
It is noted that the 56-year-old male victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment. The victim sustained an explosive injury. Doctors are currently examining the patient and providing him with the necessary assistance. Read also:
Russian army injures five civilians in Donetsk
region in past day
As Ukrinform reported, on May 16, the Russian army shelled 15 settlements in the Kherson region, killing two people.
