Looking Ahead To 2030, Huawei Makes Intelligent Technology Revolution

As the fourth industrial revolution is taking place in the humanworld, the era of intelligence is accelerating at a rapid pace. Inthe intelligent era, this promises huge changes to occur in the wayhuman beings live, travel, work, and live.

However, the key is to make good use of smart technologies suchas 5G, cloud, and AI. Nowadays, intelligent technologies such as5G, cloud, and AI have achieved comprehensive and in-depthdevelopment. The rapidly spreading digital technological revolutionis now demanding that countries around the world change andintegrate into 5G without hesitation.

Discussing the future ofdigitalization and intelligence with regional leaders, leadingexperts, regulators, heads of mobile operators, and IT corporationsfrom across the region, the conference focused on discussingdigital opportunities and accelerating the ongoing digitaltransformation in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) andneighbouring regions.

Addressing the event, Chief Regulatory Officer for the GSMA,John Giusti, pointed out that Azerbaijan has become a regionalleader in the field of technology. "Just 30 years ago, the firstinternet connections were established in Baku. Since then, thecountry has emerged as a regional leader in technology, innovation,and entrepreneurship."

In turn, President of Huawei Carrier Business Middle East andCentral Asia Region Alex Xu said that Azerbaijan holds a strategicgeographical position for implementing land transit projectsspanning North-South and West-East directions.

Regional Director of theInternational Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the Commonwealth ofIndependent States (CIS) office Natalia Mochu noted that the latestdata indicates that 2.6 billion people remain without internetaccess.

"We often hear about the promising future of the digitaleconomy. Our Secretary General highlighted at the Mobile WorldCongress that the digital economy has outpaced physical GDP growthby 2.5 times over the past decade."

Hearing all these thoughts and key notes leads to the conclusionthat strengthening connections with the vision of building GigaCity, starting 5G network construction, investing in 4G, increasingfibre speed and coverage, and cultivating new 5G businesscapabilities become vital and inevitable.

5G, cloud and AI: Key to Integrating smarter and Greenerworld

In our days, 5G, cloud, and AI are the keys to enabling a smartworld. Given the challenges around the world, regions shouldembrace the trend, which promises operators to make greatachievements.

“The top priority is to release5G spectrum as soon as possible, preferably before 2025. Talent isthe key to implementing everything, and Huawei is willing to workwith all parties to cultivate,” Alex Xu said.

According to him, Huawei, with its expertise, guarantees animproved quality of life, sustainable and green diets, and morecomfortable living spaces.

He noted Huawei's release of a report titled "Intelligent World2030," which provides a systematic blueprint and description ofeight future outlooks.

“Looking ahead to 2030, we believe the future will bring animproved quality of life, sustainable and green diets, and morecomfortable living spaces.

We also anticipate the end of traffic congestion and pollutionin cities, the widespread adoption of green energy, and a vastarray of new digital services,” he said.

Huawei promises lower risk in human life and more powerof connections

Now is the time to use human resources for more advantageouspurposes. Technological shifting becomes more efficient andeffective in order to reduce production risks. While mentioningthis in his speech, Alex Xu drew attention to new robotictechnologies.

“We envision robots taking over repetitive and dangerous tasks,allowing us to focus more on valuable, creative work and personalinterests. That promises great demands for connectivity andcomputing technologies.

We estimated that by 2030, the total number of connections wouldreach 200bln, DoU reaching 400GB, Giga broadband penetrationreaching 55%.

By 2030, 87% of enterprises' spending will be on cloud,demanding tenfold general computing power, and 500 times AIcomputing power.

The technologies are ready. Each country could choose the mostsuitable approach to advancing forward,” he added.

Boosting digital and intelligent economy throughleveraging 5G, cloud computing, and AI

As intelligent economy becomes the key engine of growth, drivingadoption of intelligent technologies is essential. Besides,intelligent economy is becoming the key engine of growth.

During the event, the estimated growth in amount of intelligenteconomy for the next 6 years was highlighted. Along with it, themain tools for achieving a breakthrough in the field ofintellectual technology were heard. Huawei President Alex Xu alsounderlined some target figures expected until 2030.

“It is estimated that the global digital and intelligent economywill account for 37.9% of the total economy by 2030, with an annualcompound growth rate of 18% for the intelligent economy.

The most effective way of boosting digital and intelligenteconomy is leveraging intelligent technologies like 5G, cloudcomputing, and AI, which can significantly enhance digitalproductivity.”

Moreover, 5G has achieved widespread success and is evolvingtowards 5G-A. The number of 5G users exceeded 1.5 billion in justfive years, a faster adoption rate than any previous generation, 5G accounts for 20% of connections and 40% of mobilerevenue, significantly boosting data usage.

As mentioned at the conference, this year marks the first yearof global commercialization for 5G-A, and it is expected more than10 networks to go live in 2024. It's crucial not to hesitate inrolling out 5G in the region.

Meanwhile, AI is providing significant momentum for thedevelopment of cloud technology. Cloud computing has beendeveloping for over a decade and has now gained widespreadpopularity. More and more economies consider the cloud as the coreinfrastructure for national digital transformation. For example, inEurope, 68% of public services have been migrated to the cloud.

Over the past two years, we have witnessed the emergence ofmassively large language models like ChatGPT. It is estimated thatthe parameters of these models increase tenfold each year,enhancing AI capabilities and accelerating AI applications.

Joint efforts can achieve better results

Giving comprehensive insight on this, Alex Xu also noted at theconference that the most important and responsible steps in thisdirection fall on all telecom operators.

“Telecom operators has the responsibility in advancingintelligent technologies. Telecom companies have both theresponsibility and advantage in advancing intelligenttechnologies.

Firstly, telecom companies operate on a large scale. In mostcountries, operators' total revenue accounts for 1% to 2.3% of GDP,and in smaller countries, this proportion can be even higher due toless competition from hyperscalers.

Secondly, telecom operators usually have unique advantages: theyhave the largest consumer and enterprise customer base, the mostextensive and best ICT talent pool, the largest data volume, andthe most extensive digital infrastructure.

For regional operators, there are three key areas to focus on toenhance leadership:

1) Enhance connectivity, particularly by prioritising 5Gdeployment.

2) Expand cloud services to lead the digital transformation ofindustries.

3) Explore AI to unlock new levels of productivity.

In a nutshell, the two-day GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 conference inBaku once again brought to attention how important intellectualtechnology such as 5G, Cloud and AI are in our rapidly changingworld.

5G, Cloud, and AI are the definitive pathways towards anintelligent era, bringing more opportunities and possibilities. Theregion should be part of these significant changes, with regionaltelecom operators playing a key role.

This advancement needs supportive regulatory policies,particularly regarding 5G spectrum allocation. Considering thatmany countries, including numerous emerging countries, have alreadybegun large-scale 5G rollouts, it is recommended to allocate the 5Gspectrum before 2025.

None of this progress can be achieved without talent. Huawei iscommitted to cultivating ICT talent with all stakeholders throughprograms like our ICT Academy.

And of course, it is only possible, together, to advance towardsan intelligent world.