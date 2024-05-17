Goygol Hosts Forum On Ecology And Environmental Conservation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



To foster a culture of environmental stewardship andsustainability among youth, the "Clean Lake" Youth Eco-Action andForum convened in Goygol, Azernews reports.

The gathering attracted over 120 enthusiastic youngparticipants, along with representatives from diverseorganisations.

Throughout the forum, panel discussions were organised onvarious topics, including "identification of Azerbaijan as one ofthe five national priorities for socio-economic development until2030 as a country of clean environment and green growth,""activities of young people in the "Clean Sky" cleaning campaign inthe last year," and "Environmental health, restoration, and theincrease of greenery, as well as efforts to ensure efficient use ofwater resources and sustainable energy sources."

Young people's questions were addressed during these paneldiscussions.

In a tangible display of commitment, following the forum, youthactively engaged in planting 100 pine trees (Eldar şamı) in aspecified area within the Goygol region.