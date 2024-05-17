Goygol Hosts Forum On Ecology And Environmental Conservation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul Read more
To foster a culture of environmental stewardship andsustainability among youth, the "Clean Lake" Youth Eco-Action andForum convened in Goygol, Azernews reports.
The gathering attracted over 120 enthusiastic youngparticipants, along with representatives from diverseorganisations.
Throughout the forum, panel discussions were organised onvarious topics, including "identification of Azerbaijan as one ofthe five national priorities for socio-economic development until2030 as a country of clean environment and green growth,""activities of young people in the "Clean Sky" cleaning campaign inthe last year," and "Environmental health, restoration, and theincrease of greenery, as well as efforts to ensure efficient use ofwater resources and sustainable energy sources."
Young people's questions were addressed during these paneldiscussions.
In a tangible display of commitment, following the forum, youthactively engaged in planting 100 pine trees (Eldar şamı) in aspecified area within the Goygol region.
MENAFN17052024000195011045ID1108225547
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.