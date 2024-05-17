Three Palestinians Killed By Israeli Regime's Army In West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, May 17 (NNN-WAFA) – At least three Palestinians were killed by the Israeli regime's army, in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, Palestinian medical sources said, yesterday.

“Ayman Mubarak, 26, Hossam Dabas, 22, and Mohammed Nasrallah, 27, were transferred to the hospital of Tulkarm, after being wounded by the Zionist army,” the Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry said, in a press statement.

The young men were killed during clashes between local Palestinians and the Zionist army, who stormed Tulkarm in a bid to arrest“wanted people,” local sources said.

The sources said that, the regime's forces also stormed several money exchange shops in the city and conducted extensive searches inside them, according to Palestinian security sources.

The money exchange shops in Al-Bireh, Tubas, Jenin, Bethlehem, and Nablus were also stormed by the Zionist army, Palestinian security sources said.

Israeli online newspaper, The Times of Israel, citing Hebrew media, says, the raids targeted offices allegedly involved in funnelling money to“terror purposes” in those places. So far, the Israeli army has not commented on the issue.

Since Oct 7, last year, the West Bank witnessed escalating tension and armed confrontations in various cities, villages, and camps. About 500 Palestinians have been killed by shelling and bullets across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.– NNN-WAFA