US Sec. Of Defense Calls Occupying Entity To Spare Civilians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 17 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed the necessity of protecting Palestinian civilians and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid before any possible military operation in Rafah.

The US Defense Department (Pentagon) stated in a press statement Thursday that this came in a phone call by Minister Austin with the Israeli occupation counterpart, Yoav Gallant to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

Austin stressed the need to "increase humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, through the Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings," and discussed the progress made by the US in completing the temporary floating dock on the Gaza coast to increase humanitarian aid, the statement said.

The two sides also reviewed the ongoing efforts to release of the hostages held by Hamas.

Earlier, the US Central Command (Centcom) announced the completing the installation of the temporary floating dock on the Gaza coast and expected the start of operations to transport humanitarian aid into the Strip in the coming days.

The work of building the temporary dock began based on a directive from US President Joe Biden announced in his annual State of the Union address last March. (end)

