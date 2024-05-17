Masjid Damaged In Srinagar Fire Incident

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A masjid was damaged in a fire incident Babadem Shamswari area of Srinagar on Friday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that the fire damaged a major section of the masjid as fire tenders were pressed in to douse the flames.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that fire tenders are on the job and efforts are on to douse off flames.
Further details awaited
