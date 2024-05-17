Turkish Airlines Becomes The Main Sponsor Of The Taş Tepeler Project

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) As Trkiye's most valuable brand, Turkish Airlines continues to support archaeological efforts to uncover the cultural heritage of Trkiye, proudly representing the nation's flag, and projects that promote this heritage globally. The global carrier has undertaken the role of Main Sponsor for the Taş Tepeler Project and Naming Sponsor for both the Welcome Center and Research Center between 2024 and 2029.



With the agreement signed with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Trkiye, Turkish Airlines will not only support the excavation works of the Taş Tepeler Project but will also organize events to contribute to regional tourism within the scope of global promotional activities.



Commenting on the Taş Tepeler agreement, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mr. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said,“The Taş Tepeler Project, announced by our ministry in 2021 and launched simultaneously, encompasses 11 archaeological sites, including Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe, Harbetsuvan, and Grctepe, which host the earliest examples of settled life and social communities in the world. The first settled communities, initially brought to light through work at Göbeklitepe, which holds a unique place especially with its artistic productions and monumental structures, are being researched within the scope of this project. Garnering appreciation and excitement in the scientific community, the project gathered significant global interest which continues to rise daily. In 2023, the Karahantepe Project was recognized among the nine most successful projects in the world, with 970 reviews from experts in 32 countries. By sponsoring such a globally significant project, Turkish Airlines has once again taken on a great responsibility in contributing to the promotion, culture, and tourism of our country. I would like to thank Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Prof. Ahmet Bolat, and everyone involved.”



Commenting on the sponsorship agreement, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat, said: 'As the national flag carrier airline of our country, we are proud to contribute to our nation's efforts in every field. The Taş Tepeler region, known as the cradle of civilization where the first settlements and agriculture emerged 12,000 years ago and where long-distance trade began, holds significant importance not only for Trkiye but for world history. The excavation and research activities conducted in the Taş Tepeler region, which consists of 12 settlements, will accelerate and significantly contribute to the development of the area in the coming period. We are delighted to be the main sponsor of the Taş Tepeler Project and the naming sponsor of the Welcome and Research Centers to be built. We will continue to take steps to contribute to our country's culture, tourism, and economy and to further our vision of the Turkish Century.'



The Neolithic Age Research Project (Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe, Çakmaktepe, Saybur, Ayanlar, Sefertepe, Grctepe, Harbetsuvan, Yeni Mahalle, Kurt Tepesi, Mendik, Yoğunbur) consists of various excavation sites. Through the Taş Tepeler Project, Anatolia's significance as the location where foundations of civilization were laid will be emphasized. This project will also highlight how the communities in Anatolia, around 12,000 years ago, reached a level that provided advanced inspiration for the world.

