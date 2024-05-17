               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
China Tech Shares Hint At Economic Green Shoots


5/17/2024 5:10:56 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's gross domestic product (GDP) data is taking a backseat to strong tech company results that some reckon signal better days ahead for Xi Jinping's mainly underperforming economy.

China's official data readouts these days can make for sobering reading. Though headline economic growth is progressing, there are few signs of clear and sustainable acceleration as deflationary pressures grab headlines.

Case in point: news on Friday (May 17) that China's consumer spending lost steam in April, rising just 2.3% year on year versus 3.1% in March.

Industrial production accelerated, though, expanding 6.7% over the same period. The disconnect demonstrates the lopsided nature of Chinese growth and how the economy remains at the mercy of global demand.

“The story of this month's data is that of prevailing caution by households and the private sector, as retail sales and fixed asset investment came in weaker than expected,” says Lynn Song, chief Greater China economist at ING Bank.

Yet Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings and other Chinese tech behemoths are presenting a welcome counternarrative of economic green shoots that suggest Beijing's stimulus efforts are gaining certain traction.

E-commerce juggernaut Alibaba reported its biggest jump in annual growth since 2021 in the first quarter, with net profit up 10%. Gaming giant Tencent, meanwhile, reported a 62% surge in net profit.

Examples abound among other mainland internet platforms, suggesting Beijing's efforts to achieve this year's 5% GDP growth target are somewhat working.

They also point to improved confidence that Team Xi is finally serious about ending the property crisis at the root of weak consumer prices and dim investor views of the economy's prospects.

“From a macro perspective, recent property sales and new starts have yet to hit bottom, while overall earnings remained pressured amid subdued demand in the first quarter,” says strategist Meng Lei at UBS.


China's property glut will continue to be a drag on growth in 2024. Image: Facebook Screengrab

But“looking ahead, earnings are set to pick up as property activity stabilizes and inflation recovery fuels household income and consumer spending growth,” Meng predicted.

Venu Krishna, strategist at Barclays, adds that“Big Tech fundamentals still look good here and we think there's room to run over the next couple of quarters, even though the bar for the group to deliver has been set very high. Big Tech revisions have strengthened further post-first-quarter earnings, bifurcating even more from the rest of the S&P 500.”

This week, Xi's team unveiled plans to address real estate troubles some economists compare to Japan's 1990s bad-loan debacle. Reports suggest Beijing is cajoling local governments and state-owned enterprises to buy millions of unsold homes.

Bold efforts to clear China's massive unsold housing inventory could go a long way toward boosting household and business confidence .

Reversing the crisis narrative would also give Xi and Premier Li Qiang breathing room to strengthen capital markets, recalibrate growth engines toward innovation and services and build more vibrant social safety nets. The latter endeavor is crucial to getting consumers to spend more and save less.

“We believe this could be a game changer in the sense that property sales may at least stabilize rather than turn worse,” JPMorgan argues in a new report.

In a note to clients, Franklin Templeton also highlighted encouraging signs the real estate nightmare is ending. It's encouraged by signs“Chinese authorities have been easing home purchase restrictions – these restrict buyers to purchases in their home province and/or limit the purchase of a second property – and lowering mortgage interest rate floor limits.”

Asia Times

