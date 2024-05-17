China Tech Shares Hint At Economic Green Shoots

As Beijing addresses economic headwinds more forcefully, count Michael Burry among the China tech optimists . The investor made famous by the book

“The Big Short”

upped his bets on Alibaba and JD in the first quarter of this year.

According to recent filings, JD is the top holding by Burry's Scion Asset Management, with its stake in the e-commerce giant increasing by 80% in the first quarter, representing an additional 50,000 shares.

China tech investments by Burry, who saw the 2008 US subprime crisis coming better than peers, have zigged and zagged in recent years.

Burry's latest bets speak to the cautious yet discernible return by global investors as China's stock market moves beyond its US$7 trillion rout from a 2021 peak to January 2024.

Among Burry's new holdings is in search engine giant Baidu, sometimes likened to China's Google. Those on which he's scaling back include Amazon, Google parent Alphabet and Warner Bros Discovery.

Of course, the decisions of one investor don't make or break global investment trends. Nonetheless, it's noteworthy when a household-name value investor infamous for grave warnings and cataclysmic predictions is bullish on a sector many Western peers left for dead in recent years.

“We believe many Asia-focused investors who have been overweight India and Japan are growing concerned about India's high valuations and Japan's continued currency weakness,” says Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at KraneShares, a China-focused provider of exchange-traded funds.

“China's equity market could be a beneficiary of investors moving profits from high-valuation markets to low-valuation markets,” Ahern said.

People walk past the Tencent headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen in Guangdong province. Photo: Asia Times Files / AFP / Noel Celis

Yet it also highlights the risks of Xi and Li failing to meet the moment with bold financial upgrades. A well-established cycle of boom-bust cycles has plagued Chinese markets since 2015. In the summer of that year, Shanghai shares plunged 30% in just a few weeks.

Since then, success in strengthening capital markets, increasing transparency and reducing the dominance of state-owned enterprises has been too patchy for many top fund managers. Xi's headline-grabbing clampdown on tech platforms, including Alibaba and Tencent, beginning in late 2020 and arguably still ongoing, also torpedoed confidence in the sector's future profitability.

And so John Woods, chief investment officer for Asia at Lombard Odier, speaks for many when he worries China's equity rally is at odds with fundamentals.

“The equity rally may be driven by a combination of fear of missing out, hopes of a Chinese economic recovery, Beijing's pro-growth policy stance, foreign investor rotation from US and Japan stocks, as well as attractive valuations, particularly in technology-related names.”

Furthermore, Woods notes,“the stability and consistency of Hong Kong's dollar peg to the US dollar also offers foreign investors some confidence. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities would like to sustain the rally with policy proposals. The latest plan would exempt individual mainland investors from a 20% tax on Hong Kong-listed dividends.”

Yet the rally“seems to be expectation-based and liquidity-driven,” Woods says.“Whether it can continue largely depends on China's corporate revenue outlook.”

And the broader economy's ability to turn the corner. The good news is that first-quarter earnings for China's big tech names are suggesting green shoots.

As Allianz Global Investors puts it,“while top-line growth has generally been as muted as expected, tighter control of costs has fed through into improved bottom-line profitability . Alongside the improved earnings picture has been a notable increase in dividend payouts. The dividend hikes have, to an extent, been spurred by a recent regulatory push, but from a fundamental perspective, there certainly appears to be room to increase dividends.”

The bad news is that Xi's reform team has much to prove given the market's often-wild gyrations since 2015.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley, for example, counsel caution about the upside for mainland shares.“We see near-term technical overbought signals, which could deter further buying by global quant funds,” they write.“Consumption and the housing market likely need more time to pick up, implying ongoing pressure on deflation and corporate earnings.”

The same goes for financial reforms. Along with China's ever-present regulatory risks and

concerns about growth, tech shares face headwinds amid fears about the property crisis and the exodus of capital out of yuan assets as the US dollar rallies.

This latter dynamic is being complicated by the US Federal Reserve's reluctance to ease interest rates, extending the“higher for longer” era for yields.

Part of the bull case on China tech stems from the success of Huawei Technologies

and certain others in navigating around US sanctions aimed at stunting the sector.

One of the perhaps unintended consequences of attempts by US presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden to undermine the semiconductor industry is how it's catalyzed China Inc. to innovate and move up the value-added ladder.

Bernstein analyst Qingyuan Lin called US sanctions a“double-edged sword.” It“may slow China's progress in cutting-edge areas, they also compel China to develop its supply chain, pursue self-sufficiency and thrive in segments that benefit from increased domestic substitution.”

Yet whether Chinese tech shares win a broader audience depends on Xi's success in championing private sector innovation over antiquated state-owned enterprises. In theory, this requires Beijing to act faster and more credibly to level playing fields, build stronger capital markets, increase transparency and strengthen corporate governance.

And, of course, to end a property crisis that has China in global headlines for all the wrong reasons. It's thus significant that Beijing is now calling on SOEs to purchase unsold property, introducing non-commercial distortions in a market already rife with them.



In February, Premier Li called for“pragmatic and forceful” steps aimed at“boosting confidence.” He urged policymakers to“focus on solving practical issues that concern the masses and enterprises.”