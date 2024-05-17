Uruguay Launches New Migrant Residency Program

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay has introduced a "residency by rooting" program, marking a major shift in its immigration policy.



This initiative aims to legalize the status of over 20,000 migrants, mostly from Cuba.



Additionally, it supports Uruguay's broader strategy to enhance societal integration and economic participation.



Under President Luis Lacalle Pou's leadership, this decree allows migrants, who don't qualify as refugees but have settled in Uruguay, to achieve permanent residency.



Available options include professional, family, and training-based residency , potentially leading to Uruguayan citizenship.







Such measures are vital for both the migrants' social stability and Uruguay's demographic and economic health.



Historically, Uruguay has been a migration hub, fostering social and economic inclusion through supportive policies.



It participates in regional and international migration agreements like Mercosur, showcasing its commitment to human mobility and migrants' well-being.



The nation's laws protect migrants' rights and promote their societal integration, ensuring equal employment and education.



The "residency by rooting" initiative, launched at a critical time, helps Uruguay's Refugee Commission (CORE) address over 24,000 pending asylum requests.



This initiative reduces administrative burdens and aligns with Uruguay's international commitments to promote safe, orderly, and regular migration.



This policy highlights Uruguay's progressive approach to migration governance, addressing migrant needs and setting a management example for other nations.



By focusing on legal pathways for migrants, Uruguay not only enhances individual lives but also enriches its cultural and economic landscape.











MENAFN17052024007421016031ID1108225474