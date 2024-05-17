Rede D’Or São Luiz Sells D’Or Consultoria; Ambev Approves Share Repurchase

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rede D'Or São Luiz successfully sol its D'Or Consultoria stake to MDS Corretora e Administradora de Seguros on Thursday.



Consequently, the valuation of D'Or Consultoria reached R$ 800 million ($155.34 million), with Rede D'Or holding 93.5% of the firm.



Additionally, net debt and customary price adjustments will modify the purchase amount typical for such transactions.



Moreover, the deal's terms stipulate that 65% of the payment will occur at closing.



Additionally, the remainder will be paid in variable future installments, spread across three annual payments from the closing date.







D'Or Consultoria includes JTO Holding S.A., JTO Fundadores Participações LTDA, and Rede D'Or São Luiz Corporate Health and Safety Solutions Ltda.



The finalization of the transaction depends on fulfilling specific criteria, such as obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.



These approvals include a notable one from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense.

Rede D'Or São Luiz Sells D'Or Consultoria; Ambev Approves Share Repurchase

In a related development, Ambe received approval from its Board of Directors for a new share repurchase program.



Importantly, this program authorizes the repurchase of up to 24 million of its own shares.



Significantly, the primary goal of this action is to support the company's stock-based compensation plans.



Moreover, the company may keep the repurchased shares in treasury, cancel them, or resell them.



Furthermore, the company intends to end this buyback initiative by November 16, 2025.

