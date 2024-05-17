São Paulo Holds The Line Against Barcelona-EQU

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a recent Copa Libertadores group stage match, São Paulo FC battled to a 0-0 draw with Ecuador's Barcelona SC.



This result solidifies São Paulo's second-place position in Group B, just three points shy of leader Talleres.



Moreover, a decisive home match on May 29 could catapult them to the top of the group.



São Paulo, a prestigious three-time champion of the tournament, demonstrated considerable resilience and tactical discipline.



Despite several attempts, including a close call from André Silva, they failed to score, largely thwarted by Barcelona's staunch defense.



Additionally, the game was noteworthy for Lucas Moura's return from injury.







Inserted in the second half by coach Luis Zubeldía, Moura brought fresh energy, though the team didn't manage a score.



São Paulo's next match is postponed to May 23 against Águia de Marabá in the Copa do Brasil, following delays in the Brazilian Championship .



This break allows them a moment to regather before their critical match against Talleres in the Libertadores.



During the match, clear scoring opportunities were rare. São Paulo persistently challenged Barcelona's defense.



Galoppo fired a rebound shot at the 20-minute mark, and later, Welington's cross nearly scored.



As time dwindled, São Paulo's Luciano almost broke the tie with a header, but an offside call curtailed the celebration.



The draw sets up a key match against Talleres, where a win would clinch the group lead and demonstrate title readiness.



In the fierce contest of the Copa Libertadores, São Paulo's forthcoming actions are pivotal.



They aim to excel and reaffirm their international football stature, enchanting and motivating over 50,000 spectators.

