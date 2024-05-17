Fluminense Wins Tense Match, Clinches Top Libertadores Group Spot

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fluminense secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Cerro Porteño at Maracanã Stadium, leading Libertadores Group A.
This crucial win elevates them to 11 points, propelling them into the knockout stages. Cerro Porteño , still competitive, holds five points.
Initially, Marcelo scored for Fluminense. Quickly thereafter, Cerro Porteño equalized through Viera. Later, Ganso's goal sealed the win in the second half.
Next, Fluminense will welcome Alianza Lima on May 29. Similarly, Cerro Porteño faces Colo Colo in Paraguay.
The game began with Cano's goal for Fluminense, which was disallowed. Cerro Porteño countered with strategic set pieces.
Then, Marcelo's accurate strike gave Fluminense the lead. Viera's adept finish soon tied the game.
Fluminense continued to attack. Cano almost scored again, but Jean saved it. Fábio then stopped Píris da Motta's attempt.
Churín's goal for Cerro Porteño was overturned by VAR. As the half ended, Fluminense took control, with Jean thwarting another attempt by Cano.
After the break, Fluminense intensified their assault. They gained an advantage when Baez of Cerro Porteño was sent off. Shortly thereafter, Ganso headed in a crucial goal.
Fluminense kept up the pressure, dominating the play. The match concluded with Fluminense affirming their top position in the group.
Result: Fluminense 2, Cerro Porteño 1
Location: Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro
Date: May 16, 2024
Referee: Daniel Herrera
Assistants: Juan Belatti, Diego Bonfá
VAR: Mauro Vigliano
Yellow Cards: Martinelli (Fluminense); Carrizo, De Jesus (Cerro Porteño)
Red Card: Baez (Cerro Porteño)
Goal Scorers:
Fluminense: Marcelo (14'), Ganso (27' in the second half)
Cerro Porteño: Viera (18')
Lineups:
Fluminense: Coached by Fernando Diniz. Key players include Fábio, Guga, and Cano.
Cerro Porteño: Led by Manolo Jiménez. Notables include Jean Fernandes and Javier Báez.
This win highlights Fluminense's resilience and showcases the intense rivalry in South America's premier football tournament, emphasizing the tough competition to reach the top.
