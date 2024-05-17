(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday in Lima, Botafogo secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Universitario-PER , boosting their campaign.



This victory earned them nine points and second place in Group D, propelling them into the Libertadores round of 16.



Universitario, now with five points, is third in the group and out of the competition. Jeffinho netted the decisive goal in the second half.



Next, Botafogo will visit Junior-COL in Barranquilla on May 28. Simultaneously, Universitario will challenge LDU-EQU in Quito.





Game Highlights

The match began energetically, though initial moments lacked significant chances.



Twenty minutes in, Marlon Freitas nearly scored, missing just outside the box. Universitario maintained more possession but faltered in finishing.



The game's momentum shifted as Universitario intensified their play, dominating the area near Botafogo's goal.



Botafogo struggled to move forward, relying on long balls to Júnior Santos.



Towards the end of the first half, Universitario ramped up attacks with aerial challenges, but Riveros and Valera missed crucial shots, leaving the score tied at halftime.



In the second half, Universitario continued to press, with Di Benedetto nearly scoring early on.



Botafogo's counterattacks began to threaten, and at the 31-minute mark, Savarino took advantage of a defensive error to assist Jeffinho for the goal.



Post-goal, Botafogo played defensively to maintain their lead, successfully countering Universitario's efforts to score.

Botafogo Advances in Libertadores: A Strategic Victory in Lima







Teams: Universitario-PER vs. Botafogo-BRA



Venue: Estadio Monumental, Lima, Peru



Date: May 16, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM (Brasília Time)





Referee Cristian Garay (Chile), Assistants Alejandro Molina and Gabriel Ureta (Chile), VAR Christian Ferreyra (Uruguay)





Yellow Cards: Di Benedetto, Ureña (Universitario); Danilo Barbosa, Bastos (Botafogo)





Botafogo: Jeffinho (31 minutes, second half)







Universitario: Coached by Fabián Bustos, featuring Sebastián Britos; Aldo Corzo, William Riveros, Di Benedetto; Andy Polo, Murrugarra (Concha), Rodrigo Ureña (Dorregaray), Martín Pérez Guedes (Calcaterra), Arlen Portocarrero; Edison Flores (González), Alex Valera (Rivera).

Botafogo: Coached by Artur Jorge, featuring Jhon; Damián Suárez, Lucas Halter, Bastos, Hugo; Marlon Freitas, Danilo Barbosa (Gregore), Tchê Tchê (Patrick de Paula); Jefferson Savarino (Yarlen), Júnior Santos, Luiz Henrique (Jeffinho).



Officials:Disciplinary Actions:Scoring:Lineups:This victory not only advances Botafogo but also underscores the strategic depth and resilience needed to excel in South America's premier club tournament.