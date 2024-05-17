Metaverse Revolution Will Transform World: Experts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Participants in the session“Metaverse: The Future of the Internet” held yesterday as part of the Qatar Economic Forum, emphasised that this technology will completely transform the world, given the competition among giant technology companies striving to launch products that align with this new era.

They predicted that in the coming decades, trillions of dollars will be invested in this three-dimensional virtual world.

They indicated that the Metaverse is a virtual space for work, learning, play, and training, thanks to its provision of multi-dimensional and multi-purpose technological solutions. It represents a form of future internet, upon which new virtual worlds will be built, with brands serving as ambassadors within them. They pointed out real opportunities to connect the physical world with each other virtually, which will change how we perceive it, share in it, and live our lives within it.

They described the Metaverse as a technological and computer revolution that will witness further experiments and updates in the coming period. It is unlike the World Wide Web (Internet) but will be subject to the same regulations, laws, and systems to ensure elements of protection and control. They anticipated, in a connected context, regulations governing its practices and uses across multiple domains.

Moreover, they highlighted that the Metaverse aims to target nearly one billion users worldwide, and its success in achieving this goal depends on its enablement.

However, the greatest challenge remains how to link companies and integrate them with the standards of the World Wide Web, emphasizing the necessity to establish rules that govern its nature of operation and legislations that oversee its trajectory.

The session discussed future digital transformations, recent developments, and updates witnessed by the Metaverse across all economic sectors, business, social activities, gaming, e-commerce, virtual meetings, as well as the future of the Metaverse and artificial intelligence, among other related topics.

Participating in the session were Shurick Agapitov, Founder and CEO of Xsolla, and Group Chief Information & Digital Officer of ROSHN Jayesh Maganlal, with Deputy UAE Bureau Chief with Bloomberg Abeer Abu Omar serving as the session's moderator.