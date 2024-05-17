ICC Qatar, EY Review Principles Of Integrity, Compliance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The International Chamber of Commerce Qatar 'ICC Qatar', in collaboration with EY, have organised an event titled 'One Size Does Not fit All: Tailoring The Integrity & Compliance Solution' at Qatar Chamber's (QC) premises.

In today's changing world, reputation is the backbone of companies and their ability to do business. Reputation built over a decade could easily be ruined through actions that are not in accordance with accepted standards and regulations. Nevertheless, having a robust compliance program can help business to mitigate potential wrongdoing, protect reputation and reduce or even avoid regulators' fines and penalties. The event's main goal was to provide the audience with insights and strategies related to building a fit for purpose compliance framework, best practices, recent compliance regulatory and technology trends, and effective instruments of compliance monitoring.

The event gathered many participants from different sectors in Doha; Insurance companies, Banks, Consulting Companies, Universities, Law Firms, Exchange Companies and Logistics Companies.

During the seminar, Dhritimaan highlighted:“Integrity is the foundation of trust which in turn builds better organizations. In addition, Compliance should work along with business, and constantly transform itself in order to cater the needs of the evolving business and regulatory environment.”

For his part, Andreas emphasised:“The future of compliance is human-centric, where technology serves to enhance the human judgment and ethical considerations that are the true drivers of compliance, and not to replace it.”

He added:“They pave the way not only for regulatory adherence but also for surpassing expectations through innovative and efficient practices.”