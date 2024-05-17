Five Held For Attempt To Murder For Assaulting Neighbour, Pet Dog In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 17 (IANS) Hyderabad Police have arrested five persons on charges of attempt to murder after they attacked a neighbour, his wife and their pet dog after an altercation.

Police said that the accused attacked N. Srinath and his wife and their pet dog on the evening of May 14 in the Rahmath Nagar area under Madhura Nagar Police Station limits.

Srinath and his wife suffered grievous injuries along with their dog. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The accused and injured persons are neighbours and have been involved in altercations for the last few days over certain petty matters which have manifested into the planned assault on the injured persons and their dog, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Vijay Kumar.

The Madhura Nagar police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), and 307 (attempt to murder) r/w 149 (unlawful assembly) and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The accused, all relatives of each other, were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody for 15 days.

The investigation is under progress and the investigation officer will file a chargesheet with appropriate evidence after completion of the investigation, the DCP said.

The trouble started on May 8 when Srinath took his Siberian Husky for a walk without a leash. The dog allegedly attacked Dhanunjay and his brother-in-law, Sai Kumar. They filed a complaint with the local police.

On May 14, when Srinath was again out with his dog, the husky reportedly barked at three neighbours. They along with Dhanunjay and Sai Kumar attacked Srinath and his dog with sticks. Srinath's wife, who tried to intervene, was also injured.

Srinath and his wife were taken to a hospital for treatment. The dog was also sent to a veterinary hospital for medical care.