First Lorries With Aid For Gaza Leave Newly Constructed US Pier


5/17/2024 4:30:10 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington/Gaza, May 17 (IANS/DPA) The first aid lorries to use a temporary US-built pier have come ashore in Gaza, the US military announced on Friday.

No US troops went ashore during the operation, US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

"This is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature and will involve aid commodities donated by a number of countries and humanitarian organisations," the statement said.

The temporary harbour is to serve as a hub for the delivery of aid supplies, as Gaza itself has no harbour deep enough for larger cargo vessels.

According to earlier Pentagon statements, around 90 lorry loads per day will initially reach the Gaza Strip via the floating pier. At a later stage, up to 150 lorry loads per day are expected.

A lack of basic supplies has led to a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip over seven months after the war between Israel and Hamas began.

IANS

