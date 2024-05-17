Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to Cantourage Group SECompany Name: Cantourage Group SEISIN: DE000A3DSV01Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 17.05.2024Target price: EUR 10.00Target price on sight of: 12 monthsLast rating change: Analyst: Christian SandherrSolid FY23 and Q1'24 prelims // accelerating growth in April; chg. Topic: Cantourage issued solid FY23 and Q1 2024 prelims, which wereimpacted by slower patient growth amid the looming (at that time)regulatory changes. Sales figures for April (following legalization light)show a significant acceleration. FY23 sales grew by 67% yoy to € 23.6m (preliminary figures), slightly belowour estimate of € 24.7m as Q4 grew 'only' 30% yoy to € 6.4m vs the expected50% to € 7.5m. To a large degree, this can be explained by a slower patientgrowth in anticipation of the at that time looming Cannabis Act. FY23EBITDA came in at € - 0.5m following a roughly € 400k loss after the firstnine months. The implied € 100k loss in Q4 is despite the slowed growth guided for high double-digit percentage sales growth and and atleast break-even EBITDA. Legalization light tailwinds kicking in. While Q1 (on preliminary basis)started out with“only” 26% yoy sales growth to € 6.2m, April (the firstmonth following the changes from the Cannabis Act) has already shown asignificant acceleration to 160%, which can be traced back to cannabis nolonger being considered a narcotic, notably simplifying dispensing bypharmacies and prescriptions by doctors. Receiving a prescription formedical cannabis has become as easy as for ibuprofen 600. While it isdifficult to reliably access the detailed impact on FY growth, we feelcomfortable with our estimated growth acceleration carried by Cantourage'sbroad global supplier network with more than 60 grower partners and its ownrecently launched telemedicine platform, telecan°. Accordingly, we expect sequential growth during the coming quarters as thenumber of medical cannabis patients is seen to surge. Mind you, in Canada,the number of medial cannabis patients grew from 24k in 2015 to 330k in2018, the year of the full legalization and Germany had roughly 4m cannabisusers in 2021 with the majority buying from black markets. While management has not issued a FY24 guidance yet, we expect them to doso once the company is able to better assess the sustainable impact fromthe Cannabis Act, likely with H2 figures, in our view. We confirm our BUY rating with a € 10 PT (old: € 11), based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

