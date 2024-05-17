Original-Research: 123Fahrschule SE (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to 123fahrschule SECompany Name: 123fahrschule SEISIN: DE000A2P4HL9Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 17.05.2024Target price: EUR 7.20Target price on sight of: 12 monthsLast rating change: Analyst: Philipp SennewaldPromising acquisition & strong start into the year 123fahrschule announced an agreement to acquire Foerst GmbH, a manufacturerof driving simulators for cars, trucks, and buses, which are primarily usedfor driver education. The acquisition price, a mid-six-figure amount (eNuW:€ 500k; c. 0.5x act. EV/sales), will be paid fully or partially in sharesat the discretion of 123fahrschule. The payment is to be made in severaltranches by the end of 2026. The shares will be issued at a price close tothe stock exchange price. The transaction is intended to be closed on July1st. The acquisition appears sensible, in our view, as the use of drivingsimulators in driver training is expected to become increasingly importantin the future. In fact, the market is seen to triple in the coming yearsespecially as simulators are set to become part of the driving licensecategory B197 in the context of the current amendment of the learner drivertraining regulations. According to the amendment, it should then bepermitted to complete the mandatory manual driving lessons (10) on asimulator. This would be of particular importance, as the availability ofmanual driving school cars is already very limited today, but novicedrivers often have to resort to manual vehicles initially due to limitedfinancial resources. Moreover this is set to at least partly eliminatecapacity constraints for 123f. In yesterday's CC, CEO Polenske stated thatthe company intends to equip its driving schools with a total of 90simulators once the amendment has been passed, which is seen to happen in2025. While the acquisition looks set to significantly reduce CapEx for theroll-out of driving simulators across its own branches, it also opens up afurther source of revenue. In fact, 123f intends to expand the productportfolio of Foerst with its own software elements to offer an improvedproduct to other driving schools. However, as there is still limitedvisibility while the amendment has not been passed, we do not yet includethis in our model. Besides this, management also provided an update on current trading,stating an EBITDA of > € 0.5m for the first four months of the year as wellas the expectation of positive cash flow thanks to an improvedcash-collection cycle. While this underpins continuous operationalimprovements, boding well for managements outlook of positive EBITDA for FY'24, we continue to conservatively estimate a neutral EBITDA due to theseasonally weak Q4, where we observed a general reluctance of customers totake driving lessons during Christmas season in the past. The stock remains a BUY, unchanged PT of € 7.20 based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

