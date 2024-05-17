Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to Flughafen Wien AGCompany Name: Flughafen Wien AGISIN: AT00000VIE62Reason for the research: UpateRecommendation: Haltenfrom: 17.05.2024Target price: EUR 58.00Target price on sight of: 12 monthsLast rating change: Analyst: Henry WendischQ1 review: powerful take-off into 2024 FWAG released sound Q1 results, in line with our estimates. While top-linewas driven by solid passenger growth, bottom-line benefitted from apositive financial result and grew disproportionately. In detail: Upbeat winter travel grew top-line: Against last year's muted outlook, Q1passengers numbers rose by 14% on group level (VIE: +11% yoy) thanks to ahigher number of flights (+9% of movements). On top of that, the increasein airport charges (c. 41% of sales) of up to 9.7%, effective as of Jan'24,lead to overall sales growth of 17% yoy to € 210m (eNuW: € 211m). Proportionate EBITDA growth: Material costs declined by 15% yoy thanks to(1) an increased contribution from FWAG's own PV power production, (2) amild winter and (3) lower energy prices, which decreased the expenses fordeicing liquids and energy. On the other hand, collective labour agreementsand the increase in headcount pushed personnel expenses to € 89m, up 18%yoy, while other OPEX grew by 30% yoy. In sum, EBITDA expanded by 19% yoyto € 80m (eNuW: € 79m) Disproportionate expansion of net income: With constant D&A (+3% yoy) andunchanged tax rate (26%) as well as a strong improvement of the financialresult (€ 3.8m vs. -0.9m in Q1'23), net income grew disproportionately tosales by a staggering 49% yoy to € 37m (eNuW: € 36m). Guidance increased: Due to the sound results, FWAG slightly raised its FYguidance to > € 1bn sales (old: c. € 980m), > € 400m EBITDA (old: > € 390m)and net profit before minorities of > € 220m (old: > € 210m) which is nowin line with our estimates. Solid cash generation: During Q1, FWAG generated a FCF of € 31m, despite ahefty increase in CAPEX (€ 38m, + 138% yoy) due the current southernexpansion of Terminal 3. Consequently, net cash stands at € 393m, up 9% yoy(€ 449m excl. lease liabilities). Going forward, neither the upcomingdividend payment (€ 111m in Q2), nor the current CAPEX cycle shoulddecrease net cash. Bright outlook at cruising altitude: Current summer booking numbers are onthe same level as the record of 2019, implying an overall passenger growthof 6% for this year, in line with our estimates. Nonetheless, the solid operating performance seems reflected in the currentvaluation. Therefore, FWAG remains a HOLD with an unchanged PT of € 58.00,based on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

MENAFN17052024004691010666ID1108225351