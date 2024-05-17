Shining At The Vitafoods Europe 2024, Biogrowing's Weizmannia Coagulans BC-G44 Attracts Attention

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Geneva, Switzerland – Recently, Vitafoods Europe 2024 grandly opened in Geneva, Switzerland! BioGrowing showcased its new probiotic series at the event.













BioGrowing's booth was themed in white, adorned with blue and orange accents of the BioGrowing logo, complemented by a natural wood-colored floor. The design was simple yet sophisticated, with the highlight being the BioGrowing's proprietary IP“Xiao Junren” character, which attracted the attention of many visitors. The creative displays, high-quality products, and efficient on-site communication and services allowed participants to deeply feel BioGrowing's innovation, professionalism, and sincerity as a leading probiotics company in the industry.







Innovative products, stunning overseas markets

BioGrowing is dedicated to providing customers with probiotic raw materials, ODM/CDMO, Starter Cultures total solutions and services. At this exhibition, they not only presented solutions in various functional directions such as women's private care, constipation improvement, oral health, gastrointestinal health, weight management, blood sugar management, immune enhancement, anti-H. pylori, but also introduced new application forms like probiotic effervescent tablets, fast melt powders, chewy candies, gummies, coffee, and dark chocolate, showcasing the company's innovation and flexibility in probiotic applications.







Weizmannia coagulans BC-G44, the star strain independently developed by BioGrowing, received widespread attention from customers upon its release. Unlike typical probiotics, BC-G44 is known for its exceptional stability, high germination rate, and versatile applications. It can maintain a spore viability rate of ≥95% after 2 years at room temperature, ≥85% after a 5-minute exposure to 140°C high temperature, ≥85% after 60 minutes in a pH 2.0 gastric acid environment, and ≥55% after 6 hours in bile salts. Furthermore, its milk fragrance offers an advantage in enhancing product flavor.







During the exhibition, Dr. Hongwei Wang, the Chief Technology Officer of BioGrowing, delivered a keynote speech titled“WHY WE SHOULD LIVE WITH PROBIOTICS?” This presentation not only deeply analyzed the importance of probiotics for human health but also showcased BioGrowing's leading position in scientific research and innovation, further strengthening the company's image as an industry leader. Following the speech, many potential clients expressed interest in collaboration, and it is anticipated that the volume of cooperative orders will see steady growth year-on-year.







BioGrowing : Leading the way to a healthy life

As one of the first probiotics research and production companies in China, BioGrowing has been deeply involved in the probiotics industry for over 20 years, establishing a solid industry reputation and credibility. Currently, their products are exported to over 70 countries worldwide, including 22 out of the 27 countries in the European Union.







BioGrowing has taken the lead in introducing the“5S” Probiotics Golden Standards, based on principles of“SCIENTIFICITY, STABILITY, SAFETY, SOURCE, and SERVICE,” aiming to provide customers with comprehensive integrated services from the source to the final product.

Junhao Wang, the President of JuneYao Group and Chairman of JuneYao Health, once stated,“We hope to become a global leader in probiotics, pushing technology worldwide and truly promoting sustainable human development through technological advancements.” As a participant in the development of probiotics in China, BioGrowing continues to practice their commitment to carbon reduction in factories, technological innovation, and the realization of this vision through practical actions.

BioGrowing is committed to the health industry through continuous innovation. All probiotic strains of BioGrowing are independently researched and produced, originating from unpolluted regions in China. They possess a repository of over 4,000 probiotic strains with independent intellectual property rights, out of which more than 50 strains are commercially viable. As a leading exporter company of probiotic raw materials in China, BioGrowing was recognized by a third-party data organization in 2020 as the“APEC TOP 3 PROBIOTIC SUPPLIER IN IMMUNE HEALTH” and the“APEC TOP 5 PROBIOTIC SUPPLIER IN DIGESTIVE HEALTH.”













In the future, BioGrowing will continue to collaborate with industry partners to explore the forefront of probiotic research and the future, continuously providing high-quality customized and comprehensive services to global partners. The company will uphold its pure original intention, contribute to healthy living, and make even greater contributions to the cause of human health.