466 Building Permits Issued In April

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: National Statistics Center data showed that 466 building permits were issued in April 2024, a decrease of 38% when compared with those issued in March 2024 which saw the issuance of 747 building permits.

Comparing number of permits issued in April 2024 with those issued in the previous month, this decrease was noted in all the municipalities: Al Sheehaniya (63%), Al Khor (60%), Al Doha (50%), Al Wakrah (42%), Al Rayyan (37%), Al Shamal (33%), Al Da'ayen (10%) , Umm Slal (3%).

In a quick review of the data on building permits issued during the month of April 2024, according to their geographical distribution, municipality of Al Rayyan comes at the top of the municipalities where the number of building permits issued were 132 permits, i.e. 28% of the total issued permits, while municipality of Al Da'ayen came in second place with 100 permits, i.e. 22%, followed by municipality of Al Doha with 90 permits, i.e.19%, then Al Wakrah municipality with 70 permits, i.e.15%. The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Um Slal 38 permits (8%), Al Khor 22 permits (5%), Al Sheehaniya 10 permits (2%), Al Shammal 4 permits (1%).

In terms of type of permits issued, data indicates that the new building permits (residential and non-residential) constitutes 47% (219 permits) of the total building permits issued during the month of April 2024, while the percentage of additions permits constituted 50% (235 permits), and finally fencing permits with 3% (12 permits).

By analysing new residential buildings permits data, villas permits topped the list, accounting for 89% (158 permits) of all new residential buildings permits.