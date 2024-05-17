Brazil Declared Host Of 2027 Women's World Cup By FIFA; Celebrations Erupts At FIFA Congress (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a landmark decision, FIFA's 211 member associations have chosen Brazil as the host nation for football's 2027 Women's World Cup. The announcement came after a rigorous selection process that saw Brazil's bid triumph over a joint effort from Belgium, Netherlands, and Germany.

The FIFA Congress convened on Friday to finalize the host for the prestigious tournament, following the withdrawal of other contenders, including a joint bid from the United States and Mexico, and South Africa's candidacy. This marked the first time that all 211 member associations had the opportunity to vote on the host country, a departure from the previous practice where the decision rested solely with the FIFA Council.

Brazil's victory in securing the hosting rights underscores its standing as a powerhouse in the world of football and its commitment to promoting women's football on the global stage. The decision comes as no surprise, considering Brazil's strong track record in the sport and its favorable evaluation in a recent FIFA report.

The bid from Brazil received resounding support from member associations, garnering 119 votes in the electronic ballot. In contrast, the joint bid from Belgium, Netherlands, and Germany secured 78 votes. The outcome reflects not only Brazil's appeal as a host nation but also the recognition of its efforts to advance women's football within its borders.

The decision to award Brazil the hosting rights for the 2027 Women's World Cup carries significant implications for the future of the sport, both in Brazil and worldwide. It presents an opportunity for the country to showcase its rich footballing culture and provide a platform for women athletes to shine on the global stage.

Hosting the Women's World Cup promises to leave a lasting legacy, inspiring future generations of female footballers and driving progress towards gender equality in sports. Brazil's success in securing the tournament reflects the growing momentum behind women's football and FIFA's commitment to expanding its reach and impact.

As preparations for the 2027 Women's World Cup begin, all eyes will be on Brazil as it embarks on this exciting journey. With its passion for football and a proud tradition of hosting major sporting events, Brazil is poised to deliver a memorable tournament that celebrates the talent and diversity of women's football worldwide.