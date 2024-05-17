Iceland To New Zealand: 7 Most Peaceful Countries To Visit In 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the world's most peaceful destinations! From Iceland's serene landscapes to Japan's safety, explore tranquil countries for your next getaway

Discover the world's most peaceful destinations! From Iceland's serene landscapes to Japan's safety, explore tranquil countries for your next getaway

Known for its low crime rates, political stability, and strong social cohesion, Iceland consistently ranks high on global peace indices

Renowned for its stunning landscapes and friendly people, New Zealand also boasts a stable political environment and low crime rates

With its neutrality in international conflicts and well-established democratic institutions, Switzerland is considered one of the most peaceful countries in the world

Denmark frequently ranks as one of the happiest and safest countries globally, with strong social welfare systems and low levels of corruption

Despite occasional natural disasters, Japan is known for its safety, low crime rates, and efficient public services

Austria offers a high quality of life, political stability, and a strong commitment to diplomacy, contributing to its reputation as a peaceful nation

Portugal is often praised for its welcoming atmosphere, stable democracy, and low crime rates, making it a popular destination for travelers seeking peace and tranquility