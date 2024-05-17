'Traumatised, But Finally Filed Complaint': NCW Chief On Swati Maliwal's Assault (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma on Friday (May 17) addressed the media regarding the assault case involving AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's response to the incident.

In reference to the assault, Sharma said, "We took suo moto when we saw this on social media. I was closely watching everything and I requested her to come out and file a complaint. I think she was traumatised because no one could expect that she would be beaten like this at their leader's residence. She is an MP who has always been taking up the issues of women. I told her that I was with her, and you come out and complain. After thinking for a long time, she filed a complaint."

Delhi-bound Air India flight collides with luggage tractor at Pune airport, leaves over 200 passengers stranded

Sharma further commented on CM Kejriwal's stance and said, "I think Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is showing that 'I don't care for anything, I don't care about whatever you are thinking'. I think this is an indication that he is taking him (Bibhav) with himself. He is not taking the side of a woman but he is taking the side of the perpetrator. If all of this was in the knowledge of CM, then a big question arises on him."

Regarding whether the Delhi CM is protecting Bibhav, Sharma said, "I think he (Arvind Kejriwal) has chosen his side. He does not want to be on Maliwal's side. He believes in Bibhav more than Swati Maliwal."

Chaos in Bihar: School set ablaze by angry crowd after student's body found on premises