Encouraged Maliwal To Come Forward And File Complaint, Says NCW Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), said on Friday that the organisation was constantly monitoring the situation and encouraged AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal to file a police complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar.

The Delhi Police on Thursday evening lodged an FIR against Kumar in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal that took place on Monday at CM Kejriwal's official residence.

Sharma said that the NCW swung into action immediately after the matter came into the limelight.

"I closely monitored the situation, spoke to Maliwal and encouraged her to come forward and file a complaint. I believe she was traumatised because no one would have expected her to be assaulted in such a manner at her party leader's residence," said the NCW chief.

"She (Maliwal) is a MP who has consistently advocated for women's issues. I assured her of my support and encouraged her to speak out and file a complaint. After careful consideration, she decided to file a complaint," said Sharma.

"I spoke with the Commissioner of Police, who informed me about the charges under sections 308, 341, 354 D, 306, and 309 IPC mentioned in the FIR," she added.