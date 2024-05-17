Brazil Mobilizes Massive Pumps To Combat Urban Flooding

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In response to devastating floods, Brazil is taking swift and decisive action to mitigate damage.



The government announced plans to deploy large drainage pumps in Porto Alegre and other cities across Rio Grande do Sul.



This strategy, led by Minister Paulo Pimenta , aims to quickly clear floodwaters, reducing prolonged climate disaster impacts.



Situated near Uruguay and Argentina, Rio Grande do Sul faces unprecedented flooding, triggered by intense rainfall since late April.



As the waters rise, urban areas, especially the state capital of Porto Alegre, grapple with severe inundation.



These areas, almost at sea level and intersected by multiple rivers, are particularly vulnerable.







The situation worsened when several levees failed, submerging vast regions.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appointed Pimenta to spearhead the flood response.



Under his direction, the government will transport large pumps from São Paulo and the São Francisco River project in the northeast.



These pumps are crucial for expediting water removal from the affected areas.



"We must solve the transportation issue for these pumps quickly," stated Pimenta, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.



The swift removal of floodwater is vital as the region's geography complicates natural drainage, potentially trapping water in urban areas for months.



The flooding has had a tragic human toll as well. The Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul reported 151 deaths, with 806 injuries and 104 people missing.



The disaster has affected over 2.2 million people across 461 municipalities.



Rescue efforts have been massive, involving more than 27,715 personnel from security forces, military units, and civilian groups.



These teams have rescued 76,620 people and 11,932 animals.



Brazil's use of military and civil resources highlights its commitment to tackling severe weather challenges intensified by climate change.







