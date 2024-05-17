Peru’S Cabinet Crisis: A Fresh Face In The Fight Against Corruption

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a key move, President Dina Boluarte of Peru appointed Juan Santiváñez Antúnez as the new Interior Minister last Thursday.



This happened right after Walter Ortiz resigned, amidst a scandal involving alleged cover-ups.



Santiváñez Antúñez took his oath at Lima's Government Palace and is experienced in the field. Since April 18, he was the Deputy Minister of Internal Order.



A lawyer with solid academics, he holds degrees from Universidad de San Martín de Porres and Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal.



Santiváñez Antúñez is stepping into his sixth role in the current administration.



His appointment follows Ortiz's resignation, who left amid investigations related to the president's brother, Nicanor Boluarte.







Facing a frequently reshuffled cabinet, Boluarte replace minister Vicente Romero, criticized for poor crime control.



Peru has struggled with rising crime rates. In response, the government declared an emergency in several districts last September.



Yet, issues like kidnappings and extortion continue.



On another front, migration issues have been significant, with many Venezuelans leaving due to expired residency deadlines.



Over the last two months, the administration processed tens of thousands of regularization and amnesty applications.



This leadership change underlines Peru's fight against crime and corruption, underscoring the government's dedication to law and order during political unrest.



The new minister's background provides hope for stability and effective governance amid ongoing crises.

