New Era: Panama’S Cabinet For Change

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) José Raúl Mulino, set to take office as Panama's president on July 1, announces a cabinet rich in both experience and innovation.



His team will target robust economic initiatives and address social issues.



Frank Ábrego, the new Minister of Public Security, was formerly in charge of the National Border Service.



He offers extensive experience in managing border security.



Additionally, Julio Moltó, previous head of the National Police , will now head the Ministry of Commerce and Industries.



He brings a security perspective to economic strategy.



Dr. Fernando Boyd, currently abroad, will return as Health Minister. His global perspective is expected to greatly benefit Panama's health strategies.







Felipe Chapman, an economist with consultancy experience, has been named Minister of Economy and Finance.



His role is vital for navigating fiscal challenges, especially Panama's significant debt.



Javier Martínez Acha will take over Foreign Affairs, a crucial role as Panama seeks stronger international ties.



Jackeline Muñoz now leads Labor and Development, and José Ramón Icaza oversees Canal Affairs, essential during financial challenges at the Panama Canal.



Juan Carlos Navarro will focus on Environmental Stewardship, a key area for Panama's ecological and economic future.



This diverse cabinet is designed to not only tackle current challenges but also drive sustainable growth and enhance Panama's global presence.



Mulino's leadership is poised to guide Panama through economic and social reforms, promising a resilient future for the nation.

