Notcoin Debuts At $1B FDV On TON Blockchain

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Notcoin has launched its native token on The Open Network (TON) blockchain, airdropping more than 80 billion NOT to participants ahead of several listings on multiple crypto exchanges.

Notcoin is a popular Telegram-based mini-game launched by Open Builders in January 2024. Shortly after, the game attracted over 35 million players globally and nearly six million daily active users.

It was recently added to ByBit, allowing users to trade and withdraw NOT (and even trade it via Spot Grid Bots).

Notcoin Tokenomics

According to CoinGecko data, NOT begun trading at FDV of over $1B after being distributed via airdrop on several exchanges. The token accumulated over $294 million in volume in the first hour of trading.

Notcoin's fully diluted valuation (FDV) is at $759 million at press time.

Notcoin's maximum supply is 102 billion, with 3% allocated to Binance Launchpool users and a further 1.5% set aside for OKX Jumpstart users. However, Notcoin recently stated that certain Binance deposits have been declined due to a compliance check. As of May 16, the issue has been resolved.

Moving on, the project also introduced staking to incentivize airdrop farmers to hold their tokens, and users that hold NOT the longest will earn“extra rewards” and gain access to more lucrative staking pools based on the player's level in the game.

Notcoin is accessible via the Telegram app. From January to April, early users accumulated Notcoin by clicking on a virtual coin and completing challenges within the game. Those in-game balances were converted to NOT tokens at a 1000:1 ratio.