Yashoda Hospital Hitec City Triumphs With Successful Aortic Dissection Procedure On 45-Year-Old Patient

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad,16th April 24: Yashoda Hospital Hitec City, renowned for its excellence in healthcare, proudly announces the successful completion of a critical procedure for Mr. Ramaiah CH. Under the expert care of Dr. S Srikanth Raju, Vascular Surgeon, and Dr. Gopi Krishna Yedlapati, Sr. Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, Mr. Ramaiah CH underwent a Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Aneurysmal Repair (TEVAR) for an aortic dissection of Stanford Type B.



Mr. Ramaiah CH, aged 45, was admitted to Yashoda Hospital on March 30, 2024, presenting with severe back and epigastric pain accompanied by fever. Following thorough evaluation and assessment, it was determined that Mr. Ramaiah CH required immediate intervention to address the aortic dissection.



The procedure, performed on March 30, 2024, involved a comprehensive Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Aneurysmal Repair (TEVAR) under general anesthesia. The meticulous procedure was executed by accessing the right radial artery and performing a left groin incision to expose and navigate through the affected area. Utilizing advanced techniques and equipment, the medical team successfully deployed a Medtronic Valiant Thoracic Stent Graft, ensuring optimal outcomes for the patient.



During his hospital stay, Mr. Ramaiah CH received specialized care, including IV fluids, antibiotics, analgesics, and other supportive therapies, under the attentive supervision of the medical staff. Following a smooth recovery, Mr. Ramaiah CH has been discharged in a stable condition with prescribed medications and post-discharge care instructions.



Dr. S Srikanth Raju, Vascular Surgeon, expressed his satisfaction with the successful outcome of the procedure, stating, "We are delighted to have achieved a positive result for Mr. Ramaiah CH. The collaboration between our medical team and the patient's commitment to post-operative care has been instrumental in ensuring a successful recovery."



The hospital management extends its gratitude to the medical team and staff involved in Mr. Ramaiah CH's care, emphasizing Yashoda Hospital's commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services.



About Yashoda Group

Yashoda Group of Hospitals has been providing quality healthcare for 3 decades for people with diverse medical needs. Under astute leadership and strong management, Yashoda Group of Hospitals has evolved as a center of excellence in medicine providing the highest quality standards of medical treatment. Guided by the needs of patients and delivered by perfectly combined revolutionary technology even for rare and complex procedures, the Yashoda Group hosts medical expertise and advanced procedures by offering sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic care in virtually every specialty and subspecialty of medicine and surgery. Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad has 4 independent hospitals in Somajiguda, Secunderabad, Malakpet, and Hitech city with 4000 beds. With a constant and relentless emphasis on quality, excellence in service, and empathy, Yashoda Group provides world-class healthcare services at affordable costs.



