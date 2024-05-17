(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A Blissful Summer Package for an Ultimate Luxury Stay at Sofitel Dubai Downtown







Sofitel Dubai Downtown is delighted to offer its Signature Escape package, a special stay opportunity that includes waking up to breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai's cityscape, attractive 25% discounts on Les Cuisines, Sofitel Pool and Lounge, La Patisserie and L'Apero. Guests can also enjoy a special 15% discount on the finest Japanese cuisine at Wakame. Experience ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation with an additional 15% discount on all services at Spa Sofitel Downtown. Furthermore, the package also includes complimentary access to the exclusive Club Millsime, which offers VIP service along with extra benefits such as happy hours and premium breakfast.

Guests who would like a slow start the next morning are welcome to sleep in and take advantage of a late checkout at 3 PM.