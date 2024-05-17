(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 17 (KUNA) --



1896 -- Sheikh Mohammad bin Sabah II, Kuwait's 6th ruler, passes away. He succeeded during his rule in safeguarding the country against external aggression. He also established public facilities namely markets despited limited income.

1896 -- Sheikh Mubarak bin Sabah bin Jaber Al-Sabah (Mubarak the Great) takes the helm of power to become the country's 7th ruler.

1964 -- Kuwait witnesses the first execution of a convict.

1975 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a law shifting private sector's stake in the Kuwait National Petroleum Company to the state.

1980 -- A decree has been issued for establishing the faculty of education at Kuwait University.

1995 -- The anti-smoking law has been enacted, prohibiting planting and importing of tobacco. Smoking for people aged less than 21 years has been also banned in public places.

2000 -- The Kuwaiti shooter Fehaid Al-Daihani wins the gold medal in the double trap competition in the world tournament held in Italy.

2002 -- The General Assembly of the World Health Organization elects Kuwait as a member of the executive council in appreciation for its noticeable contributions to public health at the regional and international levels.

2006 -- His Highness the prime minister Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah faces the first grilling in the country's political history. MPs requested that a bill on the ten constituencies be referred to the Constitutional Court. The parliament was constitutionally dissolved before the grilling.

2008 -- Kuwait witnesses parliamentary elections for the 12th legislative term according to the five constituency system.

2010 -- The Jordanian King Abdullah II adorns the visiting Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with Prince Al-Hussein bin Ali order, Jordan's highest honorary medal. The Amir granted the monacrh Mubarak Al-Kabeer medal.

2015 -- The northern Al-Zor power station produces the first megawatt of electricity 18 months after establishment. (end)



rk









MENAFN17052024000071011013ID1108225083