Naturewatch Foundation Shortlisted For The Charity Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) Naturewatch Foundation is delighted to announce that it has made the shortlist for this year's Charity Awards, the longest-running and most prestigious awards scheme in the charity sector.

Naturewatch Foundation has been shortlisted in the Animal and Environment category for its Force Control Room Wildlife Crime animated training package. This project aims to combat the disparity between the public reporting barbaric wildlife crimes, such as badger baiting and the police staff tasked with receiving, actioning and allocating a response to incoming reports.

Since launching in August 2023, to date, the training has reached over 5,000 police staff members. This figure covers over 93% of police forces across England and Wales, with an average of 119 staff members trained per force. Feedback from rural crime team police officers shows improvement in the wildlife crime jobs they have received via the control rooms. This means that the right police officers are now aware of crime reported as soon as the call is received from the public, and they can make an informed decision on response actions, investigative processes and how to get the best and right result.

Chief Inspector Lacks-Kelly, Head of the National Wildlife Crime Unit (NWCU), said:

"Naturewatch Foundation is a key partner to the NWCU and to Policing UK. It's no secret that Policing is under increased pressure and scrutiny, and NWF are our unsung heroes. To quantify that statement, I can refer to their ongoing support and accountability that they bring, but more recently, Naturewatch Foundation has been a critical enabler in delivering a strategic policing priority.

This has been used by forces across the UK and has made the first response to wildlife crime much better. I would like to thank Naturewatch Foundation and their members. Your support is critical in the fight against wildlife crime and the expertise that Naturewatch Foundation brings can elevate our voice."

The Charity Awards, which announces its shortlist today (17 May), is the sector's most highly regarded excellence recognition scheme. All 30 shortlisted charities this year have been judged by an independent panel of sector leaders as having demonstrated best practice in leadership and management, from which other organisations can learn.

The ten category winners, as well as the recipients of the Overall Award for Excellence and the Daniel Phelan Award for Outstanding Achievement, will be announced at a black-tie dinner at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Tuesday, 9 July.

The evening will be hosted by broadcaster and commentator Baroness Ayesha Hazarika, who will be joined on the night by a host of celebrities, representatives of the shortlisted charities, and leaders from Britain's best-known and best-loved charities.

Matthew Nolan, Chief Executive of Civil Society Media, which organises the Charity Awards, congratulated Naturewatch Foundation on making the highly coveted shortlist. He said:

“Every year, we are astounded and inspired by the breadth and depth of work going on across the UK's wonderful charity sector. But this year in particular, we have noticed a real improvement in the professionalism of the entries, signalling that charities are more cognisant than ever of the need for good governance, strong leadership and effective management.

“Everything that we do at Civil Society Media aims to help charities have greater impact, and for the last 23 years the Charity Awards has identified and celebrated the sector's great work. Congratulations to all the charities on this year's shortlist; in a year of record entries, you ought to be very proud of getting this far.

“I wish Naturewatch Foundation the best of luck on the night.”

Peter Hugh Smith, Chief Executive at CCLA, Overall Partner of the Charity Awards, said:

“Every year, the Charity Awards serve as a moment for the sector to reflect and acknowledge the transformative power of compassion, determination and resilience. The awards amplify the voices of those making a difference, inspiring others to join in creating positive change.

“We're honoured to renew our role as the Charity Awards' Overall Partner, championing the remarkable efforts of charities, large and small, right across the UK.”

Sarah Carr, Chief Executive of Naturewatch Foundation, said:

"Thank you to the supporters of Naturewatch Foundation and all our partners who enable our staff team to campaign and deliver animal welfare projects such as our Force Control Room wildlife crime training package. Thank you to the judges for shortlisting us for such a prestigious award. We are honoured to be shortlisted and it inspires us to keep persevering and campaigning for a kinder world for all living things."