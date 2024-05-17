Delhi Bound Air India Flight Collides With Tug Tractor

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An Air India flight witnessed a collision with a tug tractor while taxiing to the runway at Pune Airport on May 16. The incident took place with as many as 180 passengers on board a Delhi bound flight.“The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe,” ANI quoted

an airport official as saying is a developing story, more details awaited....



