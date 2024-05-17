AUS Named Among Top 125 In THE Young University Rankings 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sharjah, UAE, May 17, 2024 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) has been ranked among the top 125 universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2024, marking a significant advancement from its previous position last year that placed it among the top 250 under 50 years of age.

While following the same methodology as the World University Rankings in assessment of research-intensive universities across all their core missions of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, the Young University Rankings focus specifically on universities founded between 1974 and the present.

“This achievement, along with many others we have attained this year, is a testament to our world-class faculty, highly skilled staff and talented students who continuously strive for excellence in all that they do. It is heartening to witness our upward trajectory in the Times Higher Education rankings as well as across various others. This progress highlights our commitment to academic quality and innovation, reaffirming our vision to become a leading institution on the global stage. Our journey toward academic excellence is ongoing, and we remain steadfast in our pursuit of fostering knowledge, driving discovery and making a positive impact on society,” said Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.

In addition to this accolade, AUS was recently named among the top 150 universities in Asia according to the THE Asia University Rankings (2024). It has also been recognized as one of the top 10 Arab Universities in the region every year for the past nine consecutive years based on QS Arab Region University Rankings (2024).