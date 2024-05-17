Logic Analyzer Advanced Testing For The Future Of Digital Circuits

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Market Overview



In February 2019, Rohde & Schwarz, an international electronics group launched 16-bit vertical resolution HD mode standards for its R&S RTE, R&S RTO, and R&S RTP logic analyzers. The waveforms facilitate the precise analysis of signal details hidden by noise waves

In October 2018, Rohde & Schwarz collaborated with Spirent, a leading provider of automated testing and assurance solutions for networks, security and positioning, for TC8 Automotive Ethernet testing

In February 2019, Advantest Corporation, a Supplier of Chip Making Equipment acquired Semiconductor System Level Test business from a United States aerospace electronics company, Astronics Corporation. The acquisition was valued at USD 135 million and enabled Advantest to strengthen its market position and customer base

In November 2018, Rigol Technologies a leader in transforming the Test and Measurement Industry launched the MSO5000 series digital oscilloscope, with a comprehensive set of advanced analysis tools. The MSO5000 includes an integrated set of an oscilloscope, logic analyzer, protocol analyzer,

spectrum analyzer, waveform generator, digital voltmeter, and counter functionality

In July 2019, Tektronix Inc., a manufacturer of test and measurement devices, released two new software packages to simplify automotive Ethernet testing, Debugging and Protocol Decoding for their use with its 5 and 6 Series mixed-signal oscilloscopes

In May 2019, Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer Toyota announced its USD 100 million venture fund to invest in autonomous driving and robotic technology start-ups. Mitsubishi and Honda, are also undertaking active partnerships to help the proliferation of the market

Expansion of 5G networks is expected to be one of the major factors driving the growth of the logic Analyzers market in APAC region. 5G is expected to contribute about USD 900 billion to the economy of the region over the next 15 years, according to the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA's) latest report





Logic Analyzer Market Segmentation

By Type



Modular Logic Analyzers

PC-Based Logic Analyzers



By Application



Integrated Circuits

Processors

Memory Devices

Personal Computers



By Vertical



Electronics and Semiconductor

Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

SAMEA





