Adoption Of Cloud-Based Technology To Drive The Enterprise Video Market.

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Enterprise video simplifies communication and information sharing among employees and customers across locations. The deployment of video interfaces has accelerated the demand for enterprise video solutions, owing to their flexibility and cost-efficiency. The growing popularity of BYOD and CYOD concepts and adoption of cloud storage technologies are also slated to provide generous opportunities for the growth of the enterprise video market.

Market Segmentation

The global enterprise video market can be segmented by type, deployment mode, application, industry, and region.

On the basis of type, the enterprise video market can be segmented to video content management, webcasting, and video conferencing. The webcasting segment is slated to account for a prominent share as webcasting allows employees to join events and seminars irrespective of location and efficiently stream videos for training purposes.

Based on deployment mode, the market can be segmented to cloud-based, hybrid, and on-premise. Cloud-based deployment mode is expected to witness significant growth in the enterprise video market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cloud-based technology, owing to its user-friendly features, is likely to propel the enterprise video market due to the effortless availability of data in the form of Big Data, which entails few analytical processes. Furthermore, the introduction of over the top content (OTT) has substantially created ample opportunities for cloud video streaming, owing to the widespread adoption of this technology across organizations. On-demand videos and streamed content are gaining popularity and OTT enables the delivery of such content in real-time, supplemented by increasing network speeds. Increasingly busy schedules and rapid urbanization have turned consumers towards live streaming as it offers the ability to stream content anytime. Additionally, the intense penetration of personal smart devices capable of streaming live content is also expected to drive the enterprise video market growth.

By application, the enterprise video market can be segmented into knowledge sharing & management, corporate communication, learning & development, and others. The corporate communication segment is expected to hold a major share as video messaging is gaining popularity among enterprises, owing to its appeal over text emails.

On the basis of industry, the market can be segmented to BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, education, and others. The BFSI industry is expected to drive the enterprise video market during the forecast period, 2019–2026. Sharing of audio, video, and other digital content by BFSI enterprises with customers to improve branch communication is facilitated by enterprise video solutions, which drives the growth of the BFSI segment. Moreover, deployment of enterprise solutions improves accountability, risk management, and provides end-to-end security for BFSI enterprises. These characteristic features of enterprise video solutions are expected to influence market growth positively in the BFSI segment.

Regional Landscape

Geographically, the global enterprise video market has been segmented to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.



North America and Europe are expected to witness dynamic growth in the enterprise video market during the forecast period, 2018–2025. This is attributed to the increasing demand for video streaming interfaces among large organizations around the globe. The early adoption of advanced innovative technologies in the region is also propelling market growth in the region. Additionally, North America is projected to be the leading market on account of the high rate of technological advancements and their rapid adoption in the region. Commercialization of the IT industry and exponential expansion of enterprises in the region are also aiding the region's growth momentum.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the enterprise video market during the forecast period, with growing internet penetration and employees and organizations embracing work flexibility with concepts such as BYOD. The escalating adoption of cloud infrastructure is expected to be a key factor driving the growth of the enterprise video market in the region. Prolific adoption and advancements of digitization in the enterprise industry are also expected to foster market growth in the region, owing to the widespread adoption of over the top (OTT) content. The concept of OTT is expected to create opportunities for cloud video streaming, which in turn will positively influence the enterprise video market.

The LAMEA region is expected to witness considerable growth in the enterprise video market, with organizations adopting advanced communication services and technologies.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the enterprise video streaming market are Brightcove Inc. (U.S.), Genus Technologies, LLC. (U.S.), Haivision (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Kaltura, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S), Kollective Technology, Inc. (U.S.), KZO Innovations (U.S), Panopto, Inc. (U.S.), Polycom, Inc. (U.S.), VBrick Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Sonic Foundry Inc. (U.S.), VIDIZMO LLC. (U.S.), and Ooyala, Inc. (U.S.).

Recent Development

In September 2017, Cisco and Viacom Inc. collaborated to build a versatile network foundation to improve Viacom's distribution of its branded content across network for viewers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

