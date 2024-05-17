NETA Opens Up Business Opportunities For Thai Automotive Parts Manufacturers At SUBCON Thailand 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Bangkok, Thailand – NETA is creating business opportunities for Thai automotive parts manufacturers at SUBCON Thailand 2024, the most important regional business matching event aiming to uplift Thailand as ASEAN's hub for procurement and subcontracting of industrial parts. Organized by the Board of Investment (BOI) in collaboration with the private sector, the event takes place from May 15 to 18, 2024, at the BITEC Bang Na Exhibition and Convention Center in Bangkok. This year's event is presided over by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.







Group photo of the Prime Minister of Thailand Mr. Srettha Thavisin with business representatives

Mr. Zhou Jiang, Vice President of NETA Auto, was at the fifth from the left.

Under the theme “The Global Sourcing Excellence,” SUBCON Thailand 2024 is poised to showcase Thailand's potential as a regional hub for industrial parts procurement and subcontract manufacturing. The event will bring together domestic and international industrial parts manufacturers and buyers, providing a crucial platform for Thai entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate with electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers investing in Thailand. The organizers expect to generate over 20 billion baht in business matching opportunities.







Mr. Zhou Jiang, Vice President of NETA Auto, took a commemorative photo with Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukd, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) at the event

NETA is delighted to be a part of driving Thailand's electric vehicle industry and creating business opportunities for Thai automotive parts manufacturers. During the event, Mr. Shu Gangzhi, General Manager of NETA Auto (Thailand) Co., Ltd ., shared NETA's vision for electric vehicle technology, supply chain development, and local procurement plans. The company aims to create business opportunities for Thai parts manufacturers, particularly Thai SMEs, to participate in the electric vehicle supply chain. This will help elevate Thailand to become a leading global hub for electric vehicle production. NETA's strategy aligns with its “All in Thailand, All for Thailand” initiative.







Mr. Shu Gangzhi, General Manager of NETA Auto (Thailand) Co., Ltd. give a speech on stage

NETA is committed to supporting Thailand's new energy reforms and contributing to the development of the country's electric vehicle supply chain. The company aims to make 100% electric vehicles with cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone. This aligns with NETA's vision of being a “Popularizer of Smart EV .