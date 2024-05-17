CBA Fosters Environment For For Equal Market Conditions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Rashad Orujov, the First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank ofAzerbaijan, remarked during the FinTech Summit in Baku that theimplementation of more stringent regulations in Azerbaijan'sfinancial sector sometimes makes it more challenging for newentrants to join the market.

He highlighted that fintech advancements are crucial for theglobal financial system, as they broaden the scope of operationsfor both startups and financial service providers. To facilitatethis, the Central Bank has established a specialized regulatoryframework aimed at testing innovative financial products withindefined parameters and under the oversight of the Central Bank.

Orujov expressed that a primary objective of the CBA is tofoster an environment where non-bank payment service providers andfintech companies receive fair treatment, aiming for equal marketconditions. Regulatory bodies prioritize market stability andconsumer protection when formulating the legal framework. Thespecialized regulatory framework enables banks and fintech firms toexperiment with innovative products and services, not just inpayments but across the entire financial sector. This setup isdesigned to mitigate risks and uphold the overall safety of thefinancial system.

Economist Ruslan Atakishiyev agreed with thestatement of the First Deputy Chairman of the CBA.







“In 2015, following the devaluation that occurred in thecountry, the Central Bank implemented a strict financial regulationpolicy. There were objective reasons for this. Specifically, toenhance both the reliability and trustworthiness of the bankingsector, as well as to strengthen the stability of the nationalcurrency. Consequently, the stringent measures resulted inincreased challenges in the development of the financial market,particularly in the establishment of new financial institutions. Ibelieve that in the future, financial policy should be softened toallow for both an increase in the variety of financial instrumentsin the market and for players to freely enter the market.”

According to him, the special regulatory regime emphasizes theimportance of fostering the emergence of new fintech solutions andthe introduction of new products in the market.

“Today, its effectiveness can be judged by the fact that severalcompanies have already begun offering new fintech products, these products have the opportunity to develop within theframework of the special regulatory regime, allowing them to maturelike an incubator until they are truly market-ready, thus enablingtheir broad application. This is crucial not only for protectingthe existing financial market from potential risks but also forensuring that any emerging risks are mitigated. If we were todirectly introduce any new product to the market without suchregulation, it would increase market risks. However, the specialregulatory regime preemptively mitigates these risks and enablesthe introduction of more refined, lower-risk products that aresuitable for the real market.”

The other Azerbaijani economist, ParvizHeydarov , also agreed with the insights of economists.







“The implementation of a strict regime and policy inAzerbaijan's financial market naturally limits its expansion, andas noted by Rashad Orucov, the First Deputy Chairman of the CentralBank, it hinders the representation of new participants's financial market is at a stage of development thatalso causes some limitations in this market. The current situationabout the non-oil sector's development could be another reasonwhich affects the balance in the economy. Therefore, seriousoversight is required in the financial market," he said.

Parviz Heydarov thinks that the closure of the financial marketwill not end until the non-oil and gas sector reaches the desiredlevel in the development of the country's economy.

“In other words, the financial market will be completelyliberalized and liberated at that time, which will happen as aresult of the development of the non-oil and gas sector at therequired level. The current situation is solely due to objectivereasons. However, it is also necessary to think about the gradualliberalization of the market, i.e. the implementation of softeningpolicy, and it is necessary to take certain steps in thisdirection. In other words, conditions should be gradually createdfor foreign participants and additional players to enter both thebanking sector and our financial market in general,” he added.