Drone Attack Reported In Russia's Belgorod Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's region of Belgorod, local authorities said a number of drones attacked targets in several settlements.
That's according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov , Ukrinform reports.
"Several settlements in the Belgorod district were attacked by kamikaze drones," Gladkov wrote. Read also:
Explosions in occupied Crimea
amid reported drone attack
At the same time, local Telegram channels said the attack resulted in a fire at a gas station.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian bombers dropped three FAB-500 bombs on Belgorod region in the course of the past few days in what is believed to be equipment malfunction incidents.
MENAFN17052024000193011044ID1108224886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.