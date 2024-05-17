Drone Attack Reported In Russia's Belgorod Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's region of Belgorod, local authorities said a number of drones attacked targets in several settlements.

That's according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov , Ukrinform reports.

"Several settlements in the Belgorod district were attacked by kamikaze drones," Gladkov wrote.

At the same time, local Telegram channels said the attack resulted in a fire at a gas station.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian bombers dropped three FAB-500 bombs on Belgorod region in the course of the past few days in what is believed to be equipment malfunction incidents.