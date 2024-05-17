How This Tech Graduate Used Linkedin To Bag ₹1 Crore Package Job? He Isn't From IIT, IIM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "While applying for new roles, it is important to not just showcase your success but also your struggles, according to Software Engineer Pavan Kumar Reddy Kunchala, who earned a ₹1 crore package job at TC Central without any degree from high-profile colleges like IIT or IIM an interview with India Today, Kunchala, an engineering graduate from Lovely Professional University, underlined the importance of documenting work online for a job candidate.

While sharing his own experience of hunting a job, Kunchala said he began documenting all of his work online and sharing with right connections.

“Even if it's the most basic code, I will upload it on GitHub or LinkedIn because that acts as proof of the work I have done, no matter how small it is,” Pavan Kumar Reddy Kunchala, quoted by India Today, said the right audienceHighlighting the common mistake of failing to identify the right audience on platforms like LinkedIn, Kunchal said people post their work online, but most of them don't have the right connections. Hence, it is better to post their achievements or update their work to the relevant groups.

Pavan Kunchala holds a BTech degree in Computer Science from LPU and has a specialisation in computer vision engineering is also important for job candidates to present their work experience and achievements in a presentable manner, so that it is easier for interested employers to check profile.“Whenever I start trying for a new role, I make a post on something I am working on, mention that I am seeking a new role, and also put the links for my previous work. This way, if any potential employer is interested in my profile, they don't have to search around to see the work I have done. That's how my current employer also approached me,” Kunchala told India Today.



