Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai stuns in black and golden gown [PICTURES]

The design by Falguni Shane Peacock showcased a corset-style bodice and was finished with a dramatic, floor-length train

Her delicate makeup was paired with an adorable half-tie hairstyle. The gown's train was beautifully decorated with intricate golden floral details

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received a warm reception upon her arrival at Cannes. She was joined by her daughter Aaradhya, who has also become a familiar face at the festival

In the photo, Aishwarya Rai is seen with a plaster on her right hand, wearing a gown in black and white

The trail of her dress features golden butterflies, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble

It's worth noting that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for many years as a brand ambassador for L'Oréal

Aishwarya first appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 for the premiere of her film Devdas