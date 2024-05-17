               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Stuns In Black And Golden Gown [PICTURES]


5/17/2024 12:33:55 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At the Cannes 2024 red carpet event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a striking appearance in a black gown designed by Falguni Shane Peacock

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai stuns in black and golden gown [PICTURES]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The design by Falguni Shane Peacock showcased a corset-style bodice and was finished with a dramatic, floor-length train

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024

Her delicate makeup was paired with an adorable half-tie hairstyle. The gown's train was beautifully decorated with intricate golden floral details

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received a warm reception upon her arrival at Cannes. She was joined by her daughter Aaradhya, who has also become a familiar face at the festival

The red carpet ensemble

In the photo, Aishwarya Rai is seen with a plaster on her right hand, wearing a gown in black and white

Aishwarya Rai

The trail of her dress features golden butterflies, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

It's worth noting that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for many years as a brand ambassador for L'Oréal

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya first appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 for the premiere of her film Devdas

MENAFN17052024007385015968ID1108224863


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
