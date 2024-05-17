Hubballi: Train Flee Attempt Ends In Arrest For Anjali Murder Case Accused In Davangere

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Police successfully apprehended 21-year-old auto driver Vishwanath, also known as Girisha Sawant, within 48 hours of him allegedly murdering 20-year-old Anjali Ambigera in Veerapura gully in Karnataka's Hubballi. After fleeing the crime scene, Sawant was captured in Davangere, following an intense search by law enforcement.

Early Wednesday morning, Girish Sawant entered Anjali's home and fatally stabbed her four times before escaping. His escape was captured by CCTV cameras at the New Bus Stand on Gokul Road, providing crucial evidence that helped police in their search. The footage led a dedicated police team through various towns including Shimoga and Mysore, ultimately locating Sawant in Davangere.

The capture took a dramatic turn when Sawant, attempting to evade capture on a train, misbehaved with female passengers and got into a scuffle with other commuters. The altercation escalated, and in a desperate bid to escape, Sawant jumped from the moving train. Seriously injured from the fall, he was then taken into custody by the Davangere police.

Initially, the local authorities were unaware of Sawant's involvement in the murder. However, upon discovering his identity and confirming his actions, they alerted the Hubli police. Sawant was subsequently transported back to Hubli and is now receiving medical treatment at KIMS Hospital under police watch.

Renuka Sukumar, the Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner, is expected to visit the hospital to oversee the case.