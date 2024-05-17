Tampering Of Indian Map To Invite 6 Months Jail

The government has termed tempering of map as a punishable offence and whosoever does will be punished with imprisonment which will extend upto six month or with fine, or with both.

In an order issued by the ministry of education, GoI ordered,“Whosoever publishes a map of lndia, which is not in conformity with the maps of India as published by Survey of lndia (SoI), shall be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.”

“The Higher Educational institutions are requested to ensure compliance with the aforementioned law,” the order reads.

The survey of India publishes the map of India as per the guidelines issued by the GoI. All up-to-date information on SoI maps shall be available at the various offices, map sales counters and Geospatial Data Centres (GDC) under the SOI.

The information provided by SoI among other things includes all relevant details of maps such as scale, information content, date of data capture, price, mode of data dissemination, whether ministry of defence clearance available for issue as Open Series Map (OSM) etc.

At present India has 28 states and eight union territories and each of them has its own identity, history and administrative setup. According to the GoI, both Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and Aksai Chin are part of India and they are under illegal occupation of Pakistan and China, respectively.

As per the recent order, the higher education institutions have been asked to ensure compliance with this law .

