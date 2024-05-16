Tinygemsbreaks Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: BTOC) Announces Public Offering Pricing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Armlogi Holding (NASDAQ: BTOC) , a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, has released the pricing of its initial public offering. The offering is comprised of 1,600,000 shares of common stock at $5 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $8 million for the company, before the deduction of underwriting discounts and offering expenses. According to the announcement, Armlogi Holding also granted a 45-day option to underwriters to purchase up to 240,000 additional shares of common stock to cover any overallotments. EF Hutton LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding, based in Walnut, California, is a fast-growing warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With 10 warehouses covering approximately 1,800,000 square feet, the company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit

