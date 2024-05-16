Tinygemsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Looking To Tap Into Various Growing Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has proven in numerous studies the ability of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology to increase bio-absorption compared to standard industry formulations, as well as reduce time of onset and deliver drugs more effectively across the blood-brain barrier.“DehydraTECH has a number of potential pharmaceutical applications, a testament to its versatility and overall effectiveness. The key factor that has played a role in its adoption is its unique ability to improve drug bioavailability, a critical marker and determinant of overall drug effectiveness,” a recent article reads.“With this technology, Lexaria looks to tap into various growing markets, among them the cardiovascular drugs and diabetes markets, both projected to be valued at $115.8 billion and $134.1 billion by 2028 and 2030, respectively. It also hopes to make drugs more effective, possibly reducing the cost of treatment and improving the patients' overall quality of life. The company is also aggressively pushing for its patent applications and approvals globally, a show of commitment to creating shareholder value. In addition to its focus on GLP-1 clinical studies for the 2024 calendar year, Lexaria is confident that it will carve out a decent market share for itself, ultimately making 2024 its biggest year yet.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

DehydraTECH(TM) is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology that improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 41 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at .

