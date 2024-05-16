Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) Featured In Coverage Of The EF Hutton Annual Global Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ: ANIX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR- T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a novel vaccine being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (“TNBC”), the most lethal form of the disease – as well as a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against“retired” proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on clinical development allows the company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. For more information, visit the company's website at .

To view IBN's coverage of the conference, visit



About IBN's Coverage

IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is providing the online investment community with a custom-built portal that includes summaries on each of the companies participating at the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference. In addition to enabling proficient evaluation of each company via one-click access to market research tools and helpful website links, IBN is using social media and syndicated articles to maximize the visibility of the event.

For more than a decade, IBN has provided real-time coverage for numerous global events and conferences through its various brands, social media accounts and investment newsletters. To further expand visibility of participating companies at these events, and to ensure another successful year for its event collaborations, IBN's syndication partners have extended digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:



IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...