Investornewsbreaks Shib Inu Named Title Sponsor For Canada's Largest Web3 Events, Offers Free Tickets To Shibarmy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Shiba Inu (“SHIB”) will be a title sponsor of Canada's largest Web3 Events: Blockchain Futurist Conference, ETHToronto and ETHWomen. This will be the second year Shiba Inu has been a title sponsor. The three events will take place Aug. 13–14, 2024, in Toronto. Shiba Inu reported a significant response to its first-ever sponsorship of last year's futurist conference; the event provided an ideal opportunity to bring the SHIB Army together. This year is expected to be similar, with Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the Shiba Inu team, presenting virtually at the conference. To support the SHIB community, free tickets are being offered to those in the ShibArmy ecosystem, including SHIB projects, media, KOLs, community groups, moderators and enthusiasts.“As a returning top sponsor, Shiba Inu will be highlighted with a dedicated space to showcase its diverse array of projects, including Shibarium, SNS, K9 Finance DAO, Shibacals, Shibverse and more,” the announcement stated.“These projects are at the forefront of innovation on the Shibarium blockchain, the project's layer 2 solution. The primary objective of Shiba Inu's presence is to bolster its global community and foster developer adoption on the Shibarium Network. By partnering with emerging projects and amplifying the utility of the Shibarium chain, Shiba Inu aims to solidify its position as a top leader in the Web3 space.”
To claim a free ticket, visit
To find out more about the conference, visit
To view the full press release, visit
About Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu (“SHIB”) is a key token embodying a global, decentralized, community-driven currency. Launched in 2020, the Ethereum-based token is a global sensation, accepted at numerous places directly or via third parties. For more information, please visit .
