Investornewsbreaks Shib Inu Named Title Sponsor For Canada's Largest Web3 Events, Offers Free Tickets To Shibarmy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Shiba Inu (“SHIB”) will be a title sponsor of Canada's largest Web3 Events: Blockchain Futurist Conference, ETHToronto and ETHWomen. This will be the second year Shiba Inu has been a title sponsor. The three events will take place Aug. 13–14, 2024, in Toronto. Shiba Inu reported a significant response to its first-ever sponsorship of last year's futurist conference; the event provided an ideal opportunity to bring the SHIB Army together. This year is expected to be similar, with Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the Shiba Inu team, presenting virtually at the conference. To support the SHIB community, free tickets are being offered to those in the ShibArmy ecosystem, including SHIB projects, media, KOLs, community groups, moderators and enthusiasts.“As a returning top sponsor, Shiba Inu will be highlighted with a dedicated space to showcase its diverse array of projects, including Shibarium, SNS, K9 Finance DAO, Shibacals, Shibverse and more,” the announcement stated.“These projects are at the forefront of innovation on the Shibarium blockchain, the project's layer 2 solution. The primary objective of Shiba Inu's presence is to bolster its global community and foster developer adoption on the Shibarium Network. By partnering with emerging projects and amplifying the utility of the Shibarium chain, Shiba Inu aims to solidify its position as a top leader in the Web3 space.”

To claim a free ticket, visit

To find out more about the conference, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu (“SHIB”) is a key token embodying a global, decentralized, community-driven currency. Launched in 2020, the Ethereum-based token is a global sensation, accepted at numerous places directly or via third parties. For more information, please visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN