(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, owns 47.7% of McEwen Copper Inc., a well-funded, private company that owns 100% of the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. McEwen Copper today provided the assay results from the currently completed drill season at the Los Azules project. According to the company, initial interpretation of the assay results suggests that its infill drilling will result in an increase in Measured and Indicated resources and an overall mineral inventory within 5% of the PEA estimate. The announcement noted that testing for extensions beyond the planned pit has successfully encountered mineralization both to the north and to the south. More specifically, primary mineralization was intercepted (202.0 m of 0.20% Cu) over 400 meters north of last year's deep exploration hole, confirming its extension at depth a significant distance to the north. In addition, exploration south of the planned pit has intercepted the principal mineralized intrusive more than 700 meters south of previous drill intercepts. It indicates that prospective intrusives continue well to the south of the pit. Key highlights of the feasibility drilling program include Hole AZ23292 returning an intercept of 349 m of 0.77% Cu (approx. true thickness), with the Enriched zone portion of this hole extending over 346 meters and including an intercept of 232 m of 0.86% Cu. Moreover, Hole AZ23277 has an intercept of 382.5 m of 0.54% Cu (approx. true thickness). The Enriched zone portion of this hole extends over 306 meters with a grade of 0.61% Cu and includes an intercept of 74 m of 0.86% Cu.

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS:



